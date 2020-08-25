1/1
Cheryl Lee Vogler
1944 - 2020
PIQUA — Cheryl Lee Vogler, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Piqua Manor.

She was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Piqua to the late Gerald H. and Mary L. (Bixler) Vogler Black.

Survivors include her brother, William Stephen (Ann) Vogler, of Piqua; two nieces, Melissa (Rick) Harmon, of Troy, and Melinda (Victor) McBride, of Piqua; a nephew, Jerred (Nicole) Vogler, of Piqua; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hannah (Dustin) Wenrick, Billy Booth, Josh (Sarah) McBride, Victoria McBride, William "Trey" Vogler, and Amanda Vogler; three great-great nephews, Jaxen, Knox and Henry; and a great-great niece, Willow.

She was preceded in death by a great-great niece, Lilliann McBride.

Ms. Vogler was a graduate of Houston High School class of 1961, and worked at RT Industries in Troy. Cheryl was a previous member of Lockington United Methodist Church. She enjoyed writing articles for the Piqua Daily Call about what was happening in Lockington, enjoyed reading and sewing, and also playing cards and scrabble with family and friends. Cheryl liked to watch Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right. She also liked to travel, and visited all 50 states travelling by RV with her parents.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington with the Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating.

Her family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes, 3131 S Dixie Drive #313, Moraine, OH 45439.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Beechwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
