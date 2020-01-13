FLETCHER — Cheryl D. Trostel, age 69, of Fletcher, passed away at 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, Ohio.

Born on February 23, 1950 in Piqua, Ohio, Cheryl was a daughter of Richard L. and Emma Mae (Covault) Pearson, who survive in Fletcher. She is also survived by her husband, Scott D. Trostel, whom she married on May 21, 1977.

Together they raised three children, Elizabeth (Steve) Myers, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Valarie (Jonn) Rapp, of Huntsville, Ohio, and Daniel (Kimberly) Trostel, of Versailles, Ohio. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, and looking forward to the one on the way. Additional survivors include a brother, John Pearson, of Middletown, Ohio, and two sisters, Cindy (Steve) Staley, of Piqua and Cris (Don) Snider, of Fletcher, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Cheryl was preceded in death by two daughters, Emily and Kristin, and a sister-in-law, Sally Pearson.

Cheryl was a 1968 graduate of Miami East High School and a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed by Smith Florists in Troy and the Miami County ESC. Cheryl enjoyed participating in activities at church such as the Fletcher Community Turkey Supper, and she volunteered for various groups and activities whenever she could while her kids were growing up.

She also enjoyed accompanying her husband Scott on his speaking engagements all around the United States.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, Ohio, with the Rev. Cindee Johnson presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, North Walnut Street, Fletcher, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to Kettering Medical Center Foundation, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

