Chester Morrow

BEREA, Ky. — Chester Ronald Morrow passed away unexpectedly at home on Aug. 29, 2020, of apparent heart failure.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Green of 56 years who also passed away suddenly in April 2020. Many who knew him did not expect him to survive long without her.

Chester (or Ronald for those who knew him as a boy) was born in McCreary County, Kentucky, on May 17, 1943, to Chester and Charity Keith Morrow. He is predeceased by his brother Arnold and survived by his remaining brothers and sisters, JC (Betty), Milton (Patsy), Boyce "Dean" (Anne), Florence King and Kay. He was the father of Kate, Beth (Tommy) Lonn, and the grandfather of Sarah Lonn, who was his pride and joy. He was proud to be the great-grandson of the infamous train robber, Jerry Morrow.

Chester attended Berea College where he met and married Peggy. They made their home together in Sidney, Ohio, where Chester worked for many years at Ross Aluminum Foundries. He retired from Ross as vice president of Sales and Marketing and always counted his former co-workers amongst his closest friends. After retirement he and Peggy returned to Berea, just as he always promised her they would.

Chester loved golf, travel, and telling a good story. He was a Shriner and as such a member of the Scottish Rite of Dayton as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge of Port Jefferson. His love of history led to him serving on the board of the Shelby County Historical Society. He had many Jeopardy championships to his credit, although from his own living room. He will be best remembered as a person who could engage in fierce debates while simultaneously making those around him laugh. He had a wicked sense of humor and strong, vocal opinions on every topic under the sun.

Chester was an ardent Democrat. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Biden for President Campaign at www.JoeBiden.com or by mail to Biden for President, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA 19102, making checks payable to "Biden for President." He also supported the McCreary Christian Care Center, donations can be sent to PO Box 363 Whitley City, KY 42653.

Joint funeral services for Chester R. and Margaret "Peggy" Green Morrow will be 7 p.m. EST Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home, Berea, Kentucky, with the Rev. Kent Gilbert officiating. You may join the family by live stream 6:30 p.m. EST at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m.Tuesday with Masonic Rites for Chester performed at 6:30 p.m. Also, within our parking area the service will be broadcast on FM radio channel 88.1.

For the protection of all attending and in accordance with Gov. Beshear's executive order, social distancing and facial coverings will be required.