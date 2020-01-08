FORT LORAMIE – Chris E. Hickerson, age 58, of South Main Street, Fort Loramie, passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born April 21, 1961, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Roger and Verona (Ferguson) Hickerson. On March 8, 1986, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Chris married Kristine (Barhorst) Hickerson, who survives.

Also surviving are four children: Kenneth and Laura Hickerson, of Tipp City, Jodi and Thomas Ross, Traci Hickerson and Dustin Hickerson, all of Fort Loramie; as well as seven grandchildren: Nathan, Zachary, Jay, Samuel, Gus, Dakota and Mireya; brothers and sisters-in-law: Vince Bergman, of Minster, Kevin and Kathy Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, Karen and William Watercutter, of Sidney, and Gregory Barhorst, of Fort Loramie; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Laura Bergman; in-laws, Virgil and Beverly Barhorst; and a sister-in-law, Carol Barhorst.

Mr. Hickerson was a 1979 graduate of Anna High School. He was owner and operator of the Redskin Express bus company since its founding in 2008. He had previously been a machinist and CNC programmer.

Chris attended St. Michael Church with his family. He was a member of the Fort Loramie Sons of the American Legion and Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a past president of the Fort Loramie Football Committee and years ago had been a Cub Scout troop leader.

Chris enjoyed hanging out with his grandchildren, Monday "free nights" at Fricker's with Kris and his loyal canine, Oscar. He had also been an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing; preferring to use his homemade lure. Chris was affectionately known as "Fort Loramie's Best Fisherman" and will be greatly missed for his masterful intel on where the fish are biting.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or Fort Loramie Fire Department.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.