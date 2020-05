Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Christopher A. Finfrock, 45, of Piqua passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his residence. A service to honor his life will begin at 11:30 a. m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. His family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



