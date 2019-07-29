ANNA — Christopher Thomas Knouff, 50, of Anna, passed away at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

He was born on June 15, 1969, to Charles T. and Gail (Beeman) Knouff, who reside in Houston. He married Kelly Lynn Andrews on April 20, 1998. They shared 21 years of marriage together. Kelly survives in Anna.

Also surviving are three sons, Andrew John "AJ" Wilson, Scott Allen Wilson (Nikki Kashorek) and Wyatt Thomas Knouff; one daughter, Hunter LeAnn Knouff (Bryce Dues); two granddaughters, Hazel Grace Knouff and Bridget Clift; one grandson, Dirk Weihrauch; two brothers, Craig (Teresa) Knouff, Timothy (Krista) Knouff; one sister, Andrea (John) Ziegler; grandfather, Charles L. Knouff; parents-in-law, John and Judy Andrews; two sisters-in-law, Dawn (Luke) Clark and Michelle (Michael) Dill; nieces and nephews, Ethan Knouff, Ava Knouff, Dylan Moeder, Jordan Moeder, Abby Moeder, Alyster Knouff, Olivia Clark, Mason Clark, Regan Clark, Nic Ziegler, Darion Ziegler, Bethaney Ziegler, Owen Moorman, Sierra Moorman, Michaela Dill, Aidan Dill and Isaiah Dill; aunts and uncles, Don (Sharon) Beeman, Jim (Pam) Beeman, Mary Miller, Sue Slife, Joy (Bernard) Zircher; and many cousins.

Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Doris "June" Knouff; paternal grandparents, J. Donald and Dorothy Beeman; two uncles, John Slife and Larry Miller.

Chris was a 1987 graduate of Houston High School. He was a retired veteran as he entered the Army 82nd Airborne for three years. For 19 years he was in the 1487th Transportation Unit of the Army National Guard in Piqua. He served in Desert Storm from November 1990 to July 1991 and Operation Iraqi Freedom from January 2004 to March 2005.

Chris enjoyed serving his country; spending time with family; playing with Hazel; riding his motorcycle with friends; hunting; attending car shows, gun and knife shows and going to the range. In death Chris continues to aid others by donating many of his organs and tissues through Life Connection.

A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Houston Congregational Christian Church, 4883 Russia-Houston Road, Houston, Ohio, with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Following the service, escort to Plattsville Cemetery will be provided by Ohio Patriot Guard where military honors will be rendered by Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 and the United States Army followed by burial.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Life Connection, 40 Wyoming Street Dayton, Ohio 45409-2721, or to the ALS Association in Chris's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to Chris's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.