SIDNEY – Christopher Paul Cooke, 51, of Sidney, passed away April 29, 2020, at Ohio State Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 25, 1968, in Sidney, Ohio, to Sandra Gay Cooke and Jimmie Paul Cooke. Surviving him are his mother, Sandra Gay Cooke, of Trinity, North Carolina; his father, Jimmie Paul Cooke, of Sidney, Ohio; daughter Jessie Marie Deeter, son-in-law Jon Deeter, and granddaughter Harlow Elizabeth Deeter, of Piqua, Ohio; brother Craig Dustin Cooke and sister-in-law Mary-Kerr Cooke, of Stokesdale, North Carolina; and sister Carrie Cooke Thomas and brother-in-law JB Thomas, of High Point, North Carolina. Additionally, he is survived by five nephews, Bobby Cooke, Jimmy Cooke, Billy Cooke, Logan Cooke, and Camden Cooke; and three nieces, Macie Gibbs, Carley Gibbs, and Layla Thomas. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Minnie Howell and Irene Keith. Chris was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle. He was an avid hunter and fisher. Chris enjoyed being in the mountains and spending time in his mother's home state of Kentucky. With the current state of the world, we are unable to gather to celebrate Chris. The family will honor Chris' wishes and celebrate him in Kentucky as they are able. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the League of Ohio Sportsman. Arrangements handled by Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, Columbus, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store