SIDNEY — Clara Louise Davis, 96, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 4:10 A.M. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on January 21, 1924 in Clayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Webster) Flath. She was married to Vincent Eldred Davis, who preceded her in death on February 16, 2015.

Clara is survived by her two children, Terry (Lynda) Davis of Picayune, MS, and Charlotte (Bill) Dulaney of Plain City, OH; four grandchildren, Laura (Joey) Wilson, Catherine (Matthew) Vasko, Colleen (Trevor) Bingaman and Jonathan (Kathryn) Yeamans; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by ten siblings and one grandson, Milton Lee Davis.

During WWII Clara served as a private secretary to a British Air Force Colonel at Wright Patt Air Force Base. She often shared with her family how proud she was of the $900 per year salary she received for her work there. On July 1, 1944 she married Vincent, and together they pursued a life-long career running a 200 acre family farm. She was an active volunteer in the 4-H community and was the club advisor for many years. In her later years she enjoyed splitting her time between her two children, staying at each of their homes for extended periods of time. She enjoyed playing her piano and using her zero-turn mower, which she used only last week. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clara was a life-long member of Anna United Methodist Church where a Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:30 P.M. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice Care in Clara's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Davis family at www.cromesfh.com