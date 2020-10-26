1/1
Clara Marie Alfrey
FORT LORAMIE — Clara Marie Alfrey, 86, of Fort Loramie passed away at 8:45 P.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster.

She was born on September 2, 1934 in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Amos and Sarah (Courter) Ewing. On May 19, 1954, Clara married Gene Alfrey, who preceded her in Death in 1995.

Clara is survived by daughters, Belinda (Mark) Hudson of New Bremen and Carrie (Gery) Heuing of Russia; grandchildren, Brad Alfrey, Luke Heuing, John Heuing, Rachel (Zach Sherman) Heuing, Mitchell Heuing, Andy Hudson, Matt (Andrea) Hudson, and Johanna Hudson; great-grandchildren, Paige, Aiden, and Olivia; and sister, Effie Martin. She was preceded in death by siblings, Walter Ewing, Grace Eidemiller, George Ewing, Sherman Ewing, and Ruth Jones.

Mrs. Alfrey led a very simple life. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved her family deeply.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial condolences may be expressed to Clara's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
