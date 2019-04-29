FORT LORAMIE — Clemens R. Sanders, age 81, State Route 66, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio.

He was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Bernadette (Enneking) Sanders. On Nov. 6, 1965, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Clem married Mary Alice (Braun) Sanders who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, James and Lisa Sanders, of Dublin, Charles and Cari Sanders, of Cassella, and Anthony and Nichole Sanders, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Alex, Isaac, Derek, Brittany, Alaina, Lauren, Emma and Beck; two sisters, Marilyn Huwer, of North Star, and Doris and Edward Gigandet, of Fort Loramie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elfrieda Sanders, of Fort Loramie, Dennis Bruns, of Cranberry Prairie, Lucille Hoying, of Wapakoneta, Maxine Baumer, of Fort Loramie, Bernard Steinke, of Labelle, Florida, Gilbert and Dorothy Braun, of Sidney, William and Marietta Kenzik, of Algoma, Wisconsin, Arnold and Carol Braun, of Anna, and Mary Ann and Gary Jarell, of Plain City, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Bernard Sanders, Lawrence Sanders and Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Bruns as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Victor Huwer, Roger and Rose Braun, Adrian and Janet Braun, Harry Braun, Tom Hoying, Andrew Baumer, Ardeen and Odella Braun, Irvin and Philina Braun, Audrey Steinke, Beulah and George Hibner and Arlene Kenzik.

Mr. Sanders was a 1955 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. From December 1960 to December 1962, preceding the Vietnam era, Clem served in the US Army. In 2000, Clem retired from the Minster Machine Company where he had been employed 37 years. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a retired member of the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

