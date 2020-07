HOUSTON — Cleo H. North, 53, of Houston, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.