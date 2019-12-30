FORT RECOVERY — Cleopha M. Bihn, age 95, of Fort Recovery, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Heritage Healthcare, Minster, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 9, 1924, in Fort Recovery, to the late Jacob and Gertrude (King) Fullenkamp. On July 16, 1946, she married the late John H. Bihn, who died Nov. 17, 2009.

Surviving are her children, John J. Bihn, of Fort Recovery, Linda (Don) Boeckman, of Versailles, Jerry (Becky) Bihn, of Fort Recovery, and Ralph (Kathy) Bihn, of Fort Loramie; 35 grandchildren; 131 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Barb (Dale) Link, of Portland, Indiana, and Jackie Bihn. of Vandalia; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Fullenkamp. of St. Henry.

Also preceding her in death are her children, Leonard, Thomas, Edward and Susan Bihn; daughter-in-law, Marlene Bihn; grandson, Joe Bihn; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Modana (Coletta) Fullenkamp, Ferd "Fritz" (Rosaline) Fullenkamp, Belinda (Elmer) Brunswick, Werner (Alvina) Fullenkamp, Dolores Fullenkamp, Nick (Betty) Fullenkamp, Omer (Frances) Fullenkamp, Don Fullenkamp and Vincent (Marcy) Fullenkamp.

Cleopha was a homemaker who lived for her family. She was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery and its Altar Sodality. She enjoyed flowers, crocheting, knitting, traveling and watching EWTN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, with the Rev. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Calling is 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com.