MINSTER — Cletus J. Thieman, age 88, of Wilkens Fortman Road, Minster, passed away of natural causes Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio.

He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in St. Henry, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Alvina (Fischer) Thieman. On Aug. 18, 1956, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville, Cletus married Marcella "Sally" (Hoying) Thieman who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Patricia and Dr. John Naveau, of Coldwater, Diane and Patrick Timmerman, of Minster, Kenneth and Kathleen Thieman, of Minster, and Alan and Sandra Thieman, of New Bremen; 12 grandchildren, Matt and Meghann Naveau, Sarah and Craig Kaiser, Abby Naveau, Michelle and Philip Hills, Laura and Jonathan Dinan, Megan Timmerman, Rachel Thieman and fiancé Alex Wheeler, Allison, Emily, Katie, David and Devon Thieman, along with seven great-grandchildren, Luke and Emma Naveau, Owen and Lucy Kaiser, Garrett Hills, Ava Dinan and Kathleen Thieman; three siblings, Rogene and Paul Evers, of St. Marys, Ted and Marilyn Thieman, of Ave Maria, Florida, and Dan and Linda Thieman, of St. Henry, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Thieman, of St. Henry, Marcellus "Bud" Hoying, of McCartyville, the Rev. Vincent Hoying C.PP.S. of Carthagena and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Earl Thieman, Barbara Hoying, JoAnne and John Dresher, along with brothers and sisters-in-law: Elmer and Bernadette Hoying, Brother Norbert Hoying C.PP.S., Cletus and Mary Ruth Hoying, Virgil and Irene Hoying and infant John Marcellus Hoying.

Mr. Thieman was a 1949 graduate of St. Henry High School and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. In 1997, he retired from the Thieman Machine Company where he was owner and operator since its founding in 1967. He had also been engaged in farming. Cletus was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was also active in the Precious Blood Companions. Cletus was a life member and past commander of the Maria Stein American Legion Post 571 as well as a past officer and state president of the former Catholic Knights of America and treasurer of Minster Boy Scout Troop 44.

Cletus was mechanically inclined; he enjoyed the challenge of fixing things and was intrigued to experiment with new ideas. In his leisure, he enjoyed an occasional game of golf and over the years he especially enjoyed traveling to spectacular destinations with his wife Sally.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Augustine Church in Minster with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa presiding. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery with military honors by the Maria Stein Legion firing squad.

Social distancing and masks will be required at all funeral rites. Additionally, the funeral mass will be live-streamed for remote viewing on the church YouTube channel.

Memorials may be made to Missionaries of the Precious Blood or the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.