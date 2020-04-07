SIDNEY — Clifford Lewis, 87, of Sidney, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Landings of Sidney.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1932, in Monticello, Kentucky, the son of the late Roy and Melvina Lewis. On July 15, 2014, Cliff married the former Virginia Snyder.

He is survived by stepsons, Terry (Cindy) Gallimore and Rich (Debbi) Gallimore; brother, Milford Lewis; special nephew, John (Becky) Lewis; sister-in-law, Rose Lewis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clifford was preceded in death by his former spouse, Eloise Lewis; son, Michael Lewis; stepsons, Philip and Steve Gallimore; and siblings, Eva and Clifton Lewis.

Mr. Lewis was employed by Copeland as a maintenance welder for nearly 50 years. He was also a long-time member of Full Gospel Church of God in Sidney. Cliff loved yardwork and landscaping and was very particular about his own lawn. He always kept it immaculate.

A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

