WAPAKONETA — Clinton W. Mauk, 79, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Private family graveside services will be held at New Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins.