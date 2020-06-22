Cloyd Wolfe
PIQUA — Cloyd M. Wolfe, age 71, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1948, in Botkins, Ohio, to the late Clyde M. and Waneta Marie (Buchenroth) Wolfe.

Cloyd is survived by four children, Theresa (Kent) Newbright, of Houston, Ohio, Jason (Cindy) Wolfe, of Troy, Ohio, Michael (Laura) Wolfe, of Carlisle, Ohio, and Kevin (Amanda) Wolfe, of Fletcher, Ohio; grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Andrew, Kyle, Anna, Cody, Chicago, Jordan, Ryan, Kamden, Kohen and Amelia; special friend, Anita Epleym of Piqua; former spousem Diana Wolfem of Casstown; and siblings, Nell (Dean) Millerm of Sidney, Richard (Heidi) Petersimesm of Connecticut, and Edward Petersimes, of Sidney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Marilyn Slocumb, Billy Wolfe, Pat Wolfe, Chalcey Petersimes, Nelson Petersimes, Marcella Petersimes and Gloria Bricker.

Cloyd proudly served his country as a member of the US Army from 1966-1975 during the Vietnam War. He loved his dog, Corky. Cloyd was a caregiver for Joe Redtomahawk through Riverside MRDD for over 20 years. He was later a CAC driver.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with military honors. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
