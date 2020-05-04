Cody Lee Powers
SIDNEY – Cody Lee Powers, age 15, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly May 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born Sept. 4, 2004, in Sidney, to William L. Hughes and Linda G. Powers, and they survive. Cody is also survived by sister Jessica Powers Withrow, of Sidney; brother William J. Powers, of Sidney; three nieces, Ri Hanna Ahrns, Kandice Withrow, Alana Powers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Cody was in the eighth grade at Sidney Middle School. He excelled in playing basketball. He loved fishing, four-wheeling, video games and just hanging out with his many friends. Private graveside services will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing will be in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe account, which the family has established to help offset funeral costs. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
