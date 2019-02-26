SIDNEY — Conley Hawkins, 88 of Sidney, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 11:48 p.m. at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1931, in Pine Top, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert and Drusey Mae (Sloane) Hawkins.

On April 2, 1955, Conley married Betty L. (Bradley) who survives along with two sons, Mike Hawkins, of Prince George, Virginia, and Greg Hawkins, of Sidney; two granddaughters, Suzanne and Teresa, of Hawaii; and sister-in-law, Viola Hawkins, of Quincy.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Acie Hawkins, and two sisters, Ollie Patton, and Gullinor Caudill.

Mr. Hawkins served his country in the US Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War. He retired from Hartzell Saw Mill after 31 years of service. He enjoyed camping, traveling and gardening.

In keeping with Mr. Hawkins' wishes, there will be no visitation. A service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

