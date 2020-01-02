Connie Huff (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
Crane Funeral Home
36885 Goddard Rd
Romulus, MI
48174
(734)-941-9200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
SALINE, Mich. — Connie Huff, 73, of Saline, Michigan, formerly of Belleville, Michigan, passed, Dec. 28, 2019.

Born June 18, 1946, in Barbourville, Kentucky, daughter of Stacey and Marjorie (Cantrill) Brown. To cherish her memory she leaves, two children, Martha (Russell) Reed and Jessalynn Huff, her mother, Margorie Davis, two siblings, Horbin Brown and Terry Davis, an aunt Martha Wight, also eight grandchildren, Shelby, Montana, Kaylee, Gaige, Keira, Toni, Landon and Davis.

Preceded by her father, her husband, Walter Huff, and one sister Tammy Vanhook.

Visitation Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m., funeral service on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crane Funeral Home, 36885 Goddard Road, Romulus, Michigan. Burial at Knollwood Cemetery, Canton, Michigan.

Online guests may visit: www.cranefuneralhome.net.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
