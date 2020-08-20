1/1
Connie VanHorn
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Connie A. Van Horn, 61, of Dandridge, Tennessee, and formerly of Botkins, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was born on July 13, 1959, a daughter of Gerald E. Poppe and Sara Jane (Maxwell) Klopfenstein.

On May 19, 1979, Connie married Ricard D. "Ric" Van Horn in Anna, Ohio, and he survives, along with their two daughters, Nicole Renee Tuttle and Ashley Marie Puckett; four grandchildren, Ethan, Samantha, Sophia and Caroline; two sisters, Cindy Pulfer and Amy (Austin) Regula; two brothers, Eldon (Mary) Poppe and Wayne (Dawn) Poppe; a brother-in-law, Randy (Lisa Grace) Van Horn; and many nieces and nephews.

Connie was a member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Dandridge, Tennessee and had worked for Schaffer Insurance in Anna, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 E. Pike St. in Jackson Center. Pastor Chris Heckaman will officiate at graveside service at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in New Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Connie's memory, to the Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1675 Harold Patterson Road, Dandridge, TN 37725 or to the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service, 581 W. Old Andrew Johnson Highway, New Market, TN 37820.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center is honored to serve the Van Horn family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
04:30 PM
New Loramie Valley Cemetery
