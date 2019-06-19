LAKEVIEW – Constance "Connie" M. Allen, 85, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Connie was born on Dec. 13, 1933, in Stokes Township, Logan County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lester B. and Mildred A. Babcock Taylor. She married Charles Donald Allen on July 21, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1993. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Taylor and Thomas Taylor.

Connie is survived by three children, Cynthia (Gregg) Gooding, of Jackson Center, Ohio, Bruce (Cheryl) Allen, of Lakeview, and Steve (Bonnie) Allen, of Huntsville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Jim Gooding, Christine Gooding, Gene (Shelli) Gooding, Bruce Allen, Jr., Ashley (Shane) Jenkins, Michelle Allen, Leslie Allen, Amanda (Michael) Kruse, Heather (Justin) Harpst, and Allison (Kyle Post) Allen; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandra (Larry) Lament, of Waynesfield, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Connie was a 1951 graduate of Stokes Local Schools. She worked at Farmer's Banking Co., Beck's IGA, Miami Valley Bank, all in Lakeview, and Holloways Sportswear in Jackson Center. She enjoyed writing poetry, working crossword puzzles, gardening, and bird watching. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Jack.

Pastor Scott Anderson will begin funeral services at 1 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 11-1. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Logan County c/o Mary Rutan Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.