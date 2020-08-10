Constance McCormick

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Constance "Connie" Kay (Ash) McCormick passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born March 11, 1937, in Greenville, Ohio, to Robert F. Ash and Catherine J. Zimmerman.

Connie attended elementary school in Delphos and Sidney, Ohio, and graduated from Sidney High School before attending Ohio Northern University and the University of Dayton. She received her R.N. at the Miami Valley Hospital Nursing School and worked as a nurse in Shelby and Mansfield, Ohio.

Connie later moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where she worked as a nurse at Community Hospital and as a nurse and Patient Care Coordinator for home health agencies. In 1995 she married David McCormick, dean and CEO of the University of South Florida, Fort Myers branch during its 1993-1997 transition to become the core of Florida Gulf Coast University.

Connie was active in several organizations such as the Uncommon Friends Foundation where she served on the Board of Directors and organized and administered the Lifetime Achievement Laureate scholarship program. She was honored as a member of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation's Gallery of Angels Women's Legacy Fund, as a Lifetime member of the Florida Gulf Coast University Town and Gown, and served on the Board of Directors for Moral Re-Armament/Initiatives of Change. Connie also co-authored the children's "Sports Book," published by Hefty Co. and edited/published "Baby's Book." Connie and husband David enjoyed traveling in America and Europe. She deeply cherished their 25 happy years together.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. Ash and Catherine J. Zimmerman, of Sidney, Ohio.

She is survived by her loving husband David McCormick of Fort Myers, Florida; children, Catherine McHugh Knapp and her husband, James, of Englewood, Florida, John McHugh-Dennis and his partner, Tim Pham, of Los Angeles, California, Douglas Dennis and his wife, Kate, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann McHugh Brinson and her husband, Don, of Fort Myers, Florida, Julie McHugh Persellin, of San Antonio, Texas, Mike McHugh and his wife, Liane, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Danielle Dennis, of Wakefield, Rhode Island; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Barbara McCormick, of San Francisco, Californi, James McCormick and his wife, Juawice, of Water Valley, Mississippi, Carole Ann McCormick

and her husband, Mark Peifer, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; three stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-granddaughter.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services.