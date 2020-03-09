SIDNEY — Constance M. (Rethman) Meyer, age 77, of Russell Road, Sidney, passed away of natural causes following an extended illness early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center in Canal Winchester (Columbus), Ohio.

Connie was born Oct. 11, 1942, in North Star, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Fredona (Bulcher) Rethman. On May 30, 1963, at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star, Connie married Jerome J. Meyer, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2011.

Surviving are five of six children, Steve (deceased) and Margie Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Sandy and Paul Brennan, of Chicago, Patti and Bob Durbin, of Brookston, Indiana, Rebecca and Ron Hoffman, of West Chester, Barb and Joe Gillming, of Cincinnati, and Tom and Mindy Meyer, of Carroll; 19 grandchildren; four siblings, Jack and Alberta Rethman, of Versailles, Wanda Homan, of Rossburg, Sharon Mayl, of Dayton, and Deb and Mike Tobe, of Tipp City; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gladys Rethman, of Maria Stein, Alma Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Alfreda and Gene Guggenbiller, of St. Henry, Carl and Linda Meyer, of Versailles, and Paul and Mary Jean Meyer, of Versailles, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Denis Rethman, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Clem Homan, Gene Mayl, Al and Dorothy Meyer, Ann Meyer, Louis and Delores Meyer, Herman Meyer and Irene Meyer.

Connie was a 1960 graduate of Versailles High School. She attended Holy Angels Catholic Church where she had been an active parishioner. A dedicated homemaker, skilled at sewing, cooking, canning, and gardening, Connie also enjoyed painting, solving word puzzles and following the Reds.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Holy Angels Church in Sidney with the Rev. Frank Amberger presiding. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to The Athenaeum of Ohio or charities of choice.

