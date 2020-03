WAPAKONETA — Cora "Helen" Kemper Zwiebel, 86, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 12:40 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence where she went to her heavenly home.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.