SIDNEY – Corey J. Arbogast, Jr., age 28, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2020. A celebration of Corey's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.



