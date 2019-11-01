TIFFIN — Corey D. Welly, 39, of Tiffin and Sidney, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1979, in Tiffin, Ohio, to David and Korena "Kay" R. (Tyree) Welly. He married Andrea Gies on July 7, 2001, they later divorced, but remained friends.

He is survived by his parents, David (Vickie) Welly, of Tiffin, and Korena "Kay" Wise, of Tiffin; grandparents, Rufus Tyree, of Tiffin, and Tom and Donna Wise, of Tiffin; children, twins, Zachary and Olivia Welly, of Jackson Center, and Cason Welly, of Holland; brother, Austin Wise, of Tiffin; sister, Jacquie (Carl) Daniel, of Tiffin; aunts and uncle, Susan (Bob) Kajfasz, of Green Springs, Kelley Robison, of Tiffin, and Kim O'Dell, of Norfolk, Virginia; and niece and nephews, Caine, Carlee and Carter Daniel, all of Tiffin.

Corey was welcomed home by his Savior Jesus Christ, stepfather, Jack C. Wise, aunt, Cindy Shanabrook, uncle, Gene Robison; and grandmother, Mary Ann Welly.

Corey graduated from Tiffin Calvert High School in 1998 and attended Wright State University. After college, he moved to Jackson Center and later to Sidney to be close to his children and friends. Corey was a talented carpenter and enjoyed remolding homes, riding his Harley, camping and hiking with his friends.

His Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew R. Rader officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov, 3, 2019, at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, (419) 447-2424.

Memorial contributions may be made to his children.

