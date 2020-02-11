ANNA – Craig Michael Freisthler, age 41, of Anna, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1979, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of James and Suzann (Brown) Freisthler, of Sidney.

On Nov. 4, 2000, Craig married Nikki (Linniman), who survives along with their three children, Maddy, Summer and Michael; three siblings, Laura (Brad) Bernard, of Beavercreek, Todd (Erica) Freisthler, of Worthington, and Ryan (Lauren) Freisthler, of Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Craig was a 1997 graduate of Sidney High School and earned his degree from Upper Valley Joint Vocational School. He worked for Weigandt Development in Minster and used his skills in construction to build his own house.

Craig was a member of Northtowne Church of God. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt. He also enjoyed working with wood and was an accomplished cabinet maker. Above all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Bartee officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freisthler family to help with any expenses that may arise during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the Freisthler family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.