DEGRAFF — Crystal Renee Caudill, 36, of DeGraff, passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

She was born in Sidney, OHIO, on May 18, 1983, the daughter of Bruce Allen and Wilma J. (Weaver) Kuck, who both survive.

On April 19, 2002, she married Todd C. Caudill and he survives.

She is also survived by her grandmother, Janet Kuck, and many other family members and friends including numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded her in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard and Ruth Weaver, and her paternal grandfather, Allen C. Kuck.

Crystal was a 2002 graduate of Riverside High School in DeGraff and had worked as a homemaker. She loved baking and cooking and entered into and won many baking and cooking competitions. She also enjoyed geocaching and postcrossing and loved to make people smile.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Caudill family in care of Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, OH 43318.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.