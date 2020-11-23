BOTKINS—Crystal Marie Watterson, 34, of Botkins passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 7:22 AM at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on January 1, 1986 in Bluffton, Indiana, the daughter of the late James Gillespie and Teresa (Delk) Gillespie, who survives.

She is survived by two children, Collin and Nolan Watterson; sister, Miki (Jason) Gillespie of Sidney; two nieces, Amelia and Penelope Gillespie and special caregivers Karen and Allison Felts.

MS. Watterson was self-employed as a housekeeper. She was a 2004 graduate of Botkins High School. Crystal was an active member of the FOA (Families of Addicts) and was a supporter of Botkins Cross Country. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music and going to concerts. Crystal was a member of the Connection Point Church of God in Sidney.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10 AM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave with Pastor Mark Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Loramie Valley Cemetery in Botkins, Ohio. Friends may visit Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4 PM -7 PM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. The family has requested no floral arrangements be sent, instead memorial contributions may be made to FOA (Families of Addicts) 425 Findlay St Dayton, OH 45404 in Crystal's memory. At the family request, dress attire is causal at the visitation and service in Crystal's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Watterson family at our website, www.cromesfh.com