SIDNEY – Cynthia "Cindy" Marie (Simpson) Adams, 68, beloved mother and grandmother, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:10 a.m. at Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Sidney.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Everett and Hetty (Wagner) Simpson.

She is survived by three children, Ruby Adams of Dayton, Christy (Nathan) Taylor and Johnny Adams both of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Tim; and sister, Becky. Cindy was preceded in death by son, Luke Adams.

Cindy retired after many years working as a cook at the Pavilion. She loved to read and cook. Cindy was very involved in the Sidney Apostolic Faith.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Rev. Mark Hina officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. up until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sidney Apostolic Temple in Cindy's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Adams family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.