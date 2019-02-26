SIDNEY — Cynthia A. (Kirk) Schmiesing, 67, of Sidney, left our lives for a new life in heaven on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus with her family by her side.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1951, in Sidney to Martha (Lochtefeld) and C. Frederick Kirk. Her mother and father survive in Sidney. On Sept. 23, 1972, she married Gerald "Jerry" Schmiesing, who survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are her two children, Nick and Tabatha (Dodds) Schmiesing, of Sidney, Ohio, and Zack and LeAnne (Wagner) Schmiesing, of Chicago, Illinois; her three grandchildren, Kade, Korban and Kellon Schmiesing; her siblings, Jenny and Rob Foutz, of Sidney, Ohio, Jon and Pam (Fisher) Kirk, of Columbus, Ohio, and Andy and Barbette (Raymond) Kirk, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Barbara and Dennis Marchal, of Springboro, Ohio, Eunice and Mike Ernst, of Minster, Ohio, William "Bill" Schmiesing, of Piqua, Ohio, David and Diane (Zink) Schmiesing, of Springboro, Ohio, Jane and Lawrence Henderson, of Craig, Colorado, Diane and Dennis Hoying, of Troy, Ohio, Richard and Cynthia (Kopus) Schmiesing, of Sidney, Ohio, Fred and Rebecca (Vondenhuevel) Schmiesing, of Minster, Ohio, Mark and Brenda (Francis) Schmiesing, of Sidney, Ohio, Ronald Schmiesing, of Houston, Ohio, Pamela and Thomas Kerrigan, of Sidney, Ohio, and Jo Schmiesing, of Piqua, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Janet (Glynn) Schmiesing; her father-in-law, Cletus Schmiesing; her brother-in-law, Cletus Schmiesing Jr.; her sister-in-law, Gladys (Apple) Schmiesing; and her grandson, Kolten Schmiesing.

Cindy was a 1969 graduate of Holy Angels (Lehman) High School and retired following a career as an administrative assistant and billing support specialist. After their marriage Cindy and Jerry resided in Vandalia, Ohio, until 1978 and in Davenport, Iowa, until 1989 before returning to Sidney.

She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney and loved spending time with her family and friends, attending her grandsons' sporting events, and traveling.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday March 1, and 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday March 2, 2019, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions to the Ohio State University James Fund for Life which will support leading-edge research, clinical trials and technology at the OSU James Comprehensive Cancer Center. Donations can be made at https://goo.gl/nWhjLU.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.