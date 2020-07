CRIDERSVILLE — Cynthia A. "Cindy" Setty, 62, of Cridersville, passed away at 10:24 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Only Believe Ministries, Botkins. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the service at church.