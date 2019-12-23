DEGRAFF — Daisy Marie (Kaeck) Anderson, age 89, of DeGraff, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 22, 2019.

She was born May 13, 1930, in Sidney, Ohio to the late Daniel Rudolph Webster (W.R.) and Mary Josephine Kaeck.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John William and brothers Millard, John, Norman, and Nelson Kaeck.

Survivors include her only son, Gary Lee (Linda) Anderson; grandchildren, Carla Everhart, Galen Everhart, Brent (Amanda) Anderson, Amy (Micah) Minnich and John Matthew (Lori) Anderson; sisters, Mary Ruth Jackson, Ellen Brenner and Judith Carr; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Alex, Trevor, Zack, Gaven, Lauren, Hayden, Alivia, Matthew, Casey and Krystin Anderson; great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Paisley; and many nieces and nephews.

Daisy was a lifetime member of Gretna Brethren church, a 1948 graduate of DeGraff High School, and a 1949 graduate of the Fredricks Academy of Beauty Culture. Daisy and John were hard working dairy farmers. They loved traveling to tractors shows and were both members of the Logan County Antique Tractor Association. Daisy loved traveling to The Grand Ole Opry, the Smokey Mountains and Branson, Missouri. Above all, Daisy's favorite memories were made laughing with her family and shopping the flea markets with her sister, Ellen.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday.

