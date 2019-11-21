SPENCERVILLE — Dale E. Burden, 79, of rural Spencerville, Ohio, passed away 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Ned G. and Annabelle (Sheiks) Burden, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 16, 1962, he married Darlene R. Spencer, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2003. Then on March 26, 2005, he married Marcia A. Clark, and she survives.

Other survivors include four children, Ned (Machelle) Burden, Sidney, Ohio, Natalie (Jeff) Wigers, Findlay, Ohio, Dale (Sarah) Burden, Convoy, Ohio, and David (Abigail) Burden, Anderson, South Carolina; three stepsons, Kevin (Angie) Clark, Lima, Kristopher (Michelle) Clark, Lima, and Michael (Mindy) Clark, Spencerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Sandy (Christian) Grabasch, Glen Burden, Ben (Krystal) Gates, Eric (Chelsie) Whitt, Wyatt, Reid and Jared Wigers, and Nathaniel (Annarose) Burden; several great grandchildren; siblings, Roger Burden, Lakeview, Ohio, Bruce (Caroline) Burden, Lafayette, Ohio, Catherine (Richard) Appleton, Lima, and Dan (Debbie) Burden, Lima.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Ned Burden III, and Ezekiel Burden, and a brother, Thomas Burden.

Dale worked at Hoge Lumber Co., New Knoxville, and also owned and operated the DN Maintenance Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Dale was a member of the New Hampshire Church of the Nazarene and the Bath Community United Methodist Church. He was an avid scroll saw woodworker and in his younger years enjoyed gardening, especially raising irises.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501) Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Deborah Nance officiating. Burial is to follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire, Ohio, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.

The family will receive family and friends from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cairo United Methodist Church or the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.