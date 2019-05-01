KETTLERSVILLE — Dale E. Maurer, age 77, of Kettlersville, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on March 30, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio. He was the son of the late Edward F. and Elsie (Johns) Maurer. On Sept. 5, 1963, in Piqua, Ohio, he married Naomi Frantom, who survives near Kettlersville.

Also surviving are their children, Brian and Jenny Maurer, of Kettlersville, Curt and Laura Maurer, of Anna, and Stephanie and Joe Klingshirn, of Rossburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren; one stepgrandson; two great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat grandchildren. Dale is also survived by his siblings; Judy and Dave Wilber; of Huron, Ohio, Jerry and Ginny Maurer, of Kettlersville, and Carol and Randy Wentz, of Kettlersville.

Dale was an active member of the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville, serving in many ways that were asked of him. He was a 1960 graduate of Anna High School, where he excelled in basketball, baseball and track. For many years he served as an adviser for the Kettlersville Livestock 4-H Club.

Being a life-long farmer was more than a job for Dale, it was the very essence of who he was. This lifestyle also led him to membership into a number of farming and dairy organizations over the years. Dale was a traditionalist, and was proud to have raised his family on the Maurer homestead. In his spare time from working, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking the time to fly kites.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville with Pastor Ed Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow at the Schwaberow Cemetery, Kettlersville.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the church.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the church memorial fund.

Condolences to the Maurer family may be left online at gilberghartwigfh.com.