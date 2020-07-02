Dale Payne

LAKEVIEW — Dale Edward Payne, 54, of Lakeview, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Sidney, on Feb. 7, 1966, the son of William Payne Sr. and Norma (Hecht) Payne. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Rosewood, Ohio.

Dale is survived by a son, Chad Payne, and three grandchildren. He also has four living siblings, William J. (Rose) Payne Jr., of McCartyville, Linda (Kent) Zimmerman, of St. Paris, Laura (Steve) Thomas, of Sidney, and Maggie Marquis, of Rosewood.

A brother, Jimmy Payne, also preceded Dale in death.

Dale will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Payne Family, through Salm-McGIll and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

online condolences may be expressed at, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.