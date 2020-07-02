1/2
Dale Payne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAKEVIEW — Dale Edward Payne, 54, of Lakeview, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Sidney, on Feb. 7, 1966, the son of William Payne Sr. and Norma (Hecht) Payne. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Rosewood, Ohio.

Dale is survived by a son, Chad Payne, and three grandchildren. He also has four living siblings, William J. (Rose) Payne Jr., of McCartyville, Linda (Kent) Zimmerman, of St. Paris, Laura (Steve) Thomas, of Sidney, and Maggie Marquis, of Rosewood.

A brother, Jimmy Payne, also preceded Dale in death.

Dale will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Payne Family, through Salm-McGIll and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

We are honored to be taking care of the Payne Family, online condolences may be expressed at, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home
502 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved