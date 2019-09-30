SIDNEY — Dale A. Shoemaker, age 83, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 8:41 p.m. at Wilson Health.

He was born on June 18, 1936, in West Carrollton, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Hazel (Ailes) Shoemaker.

On June 18, 1961, Dale married Barbara Parke, who survives along with their six children, Shirley Shoemaker, of Frankfort, Kentucky, Robert (Donna) Shoemaker, of Troy, Rebecca (Rodney) Austin, Darrell (Lori) Shoemaker, both of Sidney, Doug (Gwen) Shoemaker ,of Anna, and David (Cheryl) Shoemaker, of Sidney; two sisters, Phyliss Roediger, of Minnesota, and Linda Weikert, of Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Paul Roediger and William Weikert.

Mr. Shoemaker was a graduate of Sidney High School. After graduation he served in the Ohio National Guard. He was a foreman and worked as a shear operator at Everyday Manufacturing for 45 years.

Dale loved music, and could play the piano and guitar by ear. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, and was quite a woodworking craftsman.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Leach officiating. Burial will follow at Plattsville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's memory, may be made to the activity fund at Fair Haven.

