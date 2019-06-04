PIQUA — Dalton Thomas Shank, 14, of Piqua passed away unexpectedly as a result of a fire Sunday, June 2, 2019, at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

He was born on June 21, 2004, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Gregory (Tes) Shank, of Marysville, and Heidi (Dan) Caudill, of Piqua.

Dalton is survived by siblings, Tristen Shank (Celeste Caldwell), of Piqua, Lillian Caudill, of Minster, Trey Shank and Elijah Parks, both of Marysville, and Hunter and Ricky Shank, of Lakeview; grandparents, Nancy Shank, of Lakeview, Robert and Maribeth Bolcavage, of Sidney, Magil Acres, of Troy, and Rick and JoAnn (Fitzpatrick) Black, of Livingston, Montana; great-grandparents, Jim McGough, Caroline (Nana) Chatel, Joe Bright and Linda Thompson, all of Sidney, and Robert and Marie Bolcavage, of Archebold, Pennsylvania; aunts and uncles, Lee (Abby) Shank, of Jackson Center, Robert (Sandi) Bolcavage, of Ansonia, Tom Black and Jason (Somer) Fitzpatrick, both of Piqua, Allen (Deb Caudill, of Pemberton, Tim Caudill, of Sidney, Gine Caudill, of Springfield, Marie (Shawn) Caudill-Taborn, of Richmond, Indiana, Jamie Black, of Cave Junction, Oregon, Billy Fitzpatrick and Eddie Fitzpatrick, both of Livingston, Montana, and Misty Brown-Bolcavage, of Archebold, Pennsylvania; cousins, Alexis, Brie, Corbin, Damien, Kaylee, Nevaeh, Waylon, Zoey Black, Jasmine Shank, Tyler Swinger, Tiffany Weber, Larin Bolcavage, Caitlin and Dustin (Chelsea) Caudill, Calvin and Zack Cunningham, Chaz Caudill and Cody Hatherly.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jerry Shank and Fred Caudill; great-grandparents, Donald L. Black, Ruby Black, Anabel Ingles-Black, Naomi McGough, Kenneth Chatel, Leonard and Eloise Siebeneck, and Wilbur and Linda Shank.

Dalton had just completed the eighth grade at Hardin-Houston Local Schools and was looking forward to becoming a freshman in the fall. He showed market rabbits with Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club and also enjoyed rifle shooting with Shelby County Shooting Sports. Dalton was able to love and enjoy both of these activities with his little brother, Landin.

A celebration of life service will be held in the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. with Linda Dulin-Moore officiating. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby County Junior Fair in Dalton's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Caudill family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.