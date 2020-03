WAPAKONETA — Damien M. Huggins, 40, of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Katie, and family at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday March 25, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

Due to our nation's current health situation private family services will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.