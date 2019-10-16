PLEASANT HILL — Dan Delcamp, age 60, of Pleasant Hill, passed away as the result of a farming accident on October 14, 2019.

He was born October 8, 1959, to Faye (Kibbey) and the late Paul Delcamp.

On July 21, 1979, he married Tarlesa "Lesa" Fast at the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, and she survives.

Dan was a lifelong farmer and former partner with Stern-Delcamp Construction and Locust Street Development. He was also employed with Rudy, Inc. where he made many close friends and did a job that he loved second only to the farm.

Dan graduated from Newton Local School in 1978 where he participated in FFA, marching band, and the National Honor Society. He was a proud Newton School supporter, and served on the school board. He was a volunteer with the marching band hauling equipment and a pit crew member long after his children graduated. In 2014, he was inducted into the Newton Hall of Fame.

He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren where he held many positions over the years, doing whatever needed to be done.

In addition to his wife and mother, Dan is survived by two sons, Lucas (Abby) Delcamp and Benjamin Delcamp; his beloved grandson Owen; siblings Dale (Jill), Debbie, and John (Lesley); his mother-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Fast; brother-in-law Matt Fast; nieces and nephews, Brookelen, Brandon, Brian, Tess, and Grace and many other family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother Randy and his father-in-law Ronald Fast.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 19, at the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 300 E. Monument Street, Pleasant Hill. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill History Center or the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren.

