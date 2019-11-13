TROY — Dana Alan Cantor, 61, of Troy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, his residence.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1958, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Donald and Lois (Beck) Cantor.

Dana was married to Deborah Oliver, who survives along with his two sons, Jeremy Cantor, of California, and Craig (Leslie) Cantor, of St. Marys; three stepchildren, Casey Oliver, Joshua (Danielle) Lyons and Laura Lyons; three grandchildren, Gaige, Adisen and Griffin Cantor; and three siblings, Gary, Karen (Dan), and Kathy (Don).

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lori.

Dana was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1979-1982 as a medic. He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Penn State football fan. Dana was a very kind soul. He never hesitated to lend a hand or help whenever he was needed. He spent several years as an EMT, a job that he was naturally gifted for and was very passionate about. Dana was a good dad, a proud grandfather and found the greatest joy in his family. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery, with the Rev. Pamela Gaylor officiating, and military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Dayton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to Dana's family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.