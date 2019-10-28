SIDNEY — Dana C.E. Phillips, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Wilson Health.

Born in Martha's Vineyard, Massachuttes, on June 5, 1958, he was preceded in death by his father Daniel Phillips and sisters, Lori Dupont and Wendy Goonan.

He married Lisa (Barge) Phillips Aug. 9, 1991, and she survives along with his children, Daniel Phillips and Samantha Phillips, both of Sidney, and his mother, Judy Herman, of Weare, Newe Hampshire.

Dana was a talented mechanist and mechanic who worked at Reliable Castings. He was also a certified crane operator that worked for Ferguson Construction for many years after serving eight years in the United States Navy, Seebeas Division. Dana was also actively involved in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and always took time to help anyone in need.

Family and friends may call Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Pastor Chad Wilson will officiate services at 11 a.m.

Arrangements for the Phillips family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.