NEW WESTON — Daniel Joseph Niekamp, age 58, of New Weston, died on Monday, July 8, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

He was born on June 28, 1961, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Thomas R. and Mary (Long) Niekamp. On July 19, 1986, he married Carol (Schulze) Niekamp, and she survives in New Weston.

Dan is also survived by children, Matthew Niekamp, of Celina, Rachel Niekamp, of Fort Recovery, Jacob, Aaron, and Sarah Niekamp, all of New Weston. He is survived by siblings and in-laws, Angie and Tom Raterman, of Minster, Marsha and Brian Blickle, of New Bremen, Patricia Sutton, of Dayton, Laura and Vincent Schmidt, of Fairborn, Theresa and Steve Grilliot, of Versailles, Diane and Bryan Martin, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kathleen Hofmeister, of Reynoldsburg.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Wilbert Schulze and Helen Baker, and a brother-in-law, Robert Schulze.

He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville. Dan was a machinist, and worked for Crown Equipment in New Bremen for 35 years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry.

Condolences may be left athogenkampfh.com.