SIDNEY — Daniel Paul Sauvie, 39, of Sidney, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sept. 10, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 5, 1979, in Saginaw, Michigan, the son of Paul Sauvie and Conelia Dixon. He attended Saginaw Township Schools, participated in countless sports programs and attended Heritage High School.

Dan was the father to three wonderful children. Dan loved his family, nature, had a great sense of humor, was a very caring person and never hesitated to put others needs before his own.

Dan is survived by his parents, Paul Sauvie, of Saginaw, Michigan, and Conelia Dixon, of Sidney, Ohio; his children Bryce, Carter and Kelsey; his brother, Gabe and his sister Conelia Dixon II. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Amber, and her four amazing children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Basil and Mary Sauvie and Frank and Martha Miller.

A memorial service will be held at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, OH 45365 on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. Friends and family may visit from 5 p.m, until the time of servcie. The family will be gathering next Summer at Empire Beach in Michigan to celebrate his life, a place where the family had created many memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider planting a tree to remember Dan, setting up your Amazon Smile account to and/or sending donations to Connection Point Church of God in Sidney, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to Dan's family on the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Homes website, cromesfh.com.