SIDNEY — Daniel G. Schultz, 84, of Sidney, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 14, 1934, to the late Gustav and Mable Mae (Amstutz) Schultz. Dan married Christine Dethlefson on May 23, 1959, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 25, 2017. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Schultz.

A graduate of Bellefontaine High School, Dan served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Amos Press in Sidney after working there for many years.

Daniel is survived by a sister, Ruth Schultz, of Columbus; brother, David (Jane) Schultz, of Zanesfield; sisters-in-law Nedra "Sue" Schultz, of Bellefontaine, and Sigrid (Jim) Conklin, of Sidney; nieces and nephews, Scott Schultz, Christopher Schultz, Teresa Miller and Jeff McConnell; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dan was much more than just a husband, a brother, and an uncle. He is a child of the living God! Dan gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ. Because of that, we all can also be with Dan in heaven forever. Praise His precious name!

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scott Schultz, Dan's nephew, will officiate the funeral service on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Home Health Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.

