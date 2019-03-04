SIDNEY — Daniel Lee "Shaggy Dog" Swiger, age 64 of Sidney, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at Piqua Health and Rehab.

He was born July 6, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio to the late Raymond E. Swiger and Virginia (Martz) Swiger.

Daniel is survived by sister, Malvinia (Jay) Johnston, of St. Marys; stepchildren, Colette (Michael) Metz, of Troy, Kenneth (Amy) Banfield Jr. ,of Sidney, and Elizabeth (Joshua) Ashcraft, of Sidney; and grandchildren, Cora Metz and Hunter Banfield.

Daniel was a 1972 graduate of Sidney High School. He worked for many years as an over-the-road driver until his retirement. He was a member of the Barbarians Motorcycle Club in Lima. He enjoyed collecting dye cast farm toys, baseball caps, and loved to play videogames and ride motorcycles. Of all the things he loved, he loved being around his family and friends most of all.

A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Private graveside services will be held at Miami Memorial Park in Covington at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.