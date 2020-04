PIQUA — Darby Alan Wright, 21 of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born January 11, 1999 in Troy to John B. and Darla (Freeman) Wright of Piqua.

His family will gather and receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private service to honor his life will be held at the funeral home Wednesday. A public graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery.