Darlene Moorman

SIDNEY — Darlene June Moorman, age 73, of Sidney, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. at her daughter's residence.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1947, to the late Vernon LeRoy and Leia E. (Fleming) Castle, Sr. On Sept. 10, 1965, she married John B. Moorman. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2009.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road in Sidney.

Darlene is survived by her children, Dawn J. (John P.) Kern, of Troy, Dianna (Dan) Jolly, of New Paris, Deanna J. Moorman, of Port Jefferson, Darla Moorman Huey, of Sidney, Lela C. Moorman, of Bellefontaine, and John B. (Morgan) Moorman Jr., of Sidney; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend: Sara Gudorf.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers.

Darlene was a 1965 graduate of Houston High School and all her children also graduated from the same school. She loved spending time with her family, especially fishing and camping with them. Darlene also enjoyed going to the River's Edge with her friend, Lind Fagan. She spent many hours listening to music and going to St. Marys Lake.

