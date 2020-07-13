BRADENTON, Fla. — Darrell Mitchell Hensley Sr., 72, passed away on June 27, 2020, in his home in Bradenton, Florida.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1947, in Celina, Ohio, the first of four children born to Lonnie Hensley and Evelyn (Simpson) Hensley.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Evelyn Hensley.

Darrell is survived by: his wife, Rebecca (Layne) Hensley; his children, D. Mitchell Hensley Jr. (Sidney), A. Shawn (Krista) Hensley (Sidney), and stepchildren, Shannon Roberts, Brandon Erby, and Jeremy Erby (all of Dayton); grandchildren, Devin A. Hensley, Dylan M. Hensley and Angel Hensley; 11 stepgrandchildren, and one stepgreat-grandchild; three siblings, Gary (Pam) Hensley, of Celina, Ohio, Gay Lynn (Grieg) Brehm, of Rockford, Ohio, and Diane (Gary) Thatcher, of Woodville, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and family.

Darrell was a 1965 graduate of Parkway High School in Rockford, Ohio. He served his country in the U.S. Army Field Hospital at Fort Dixon, New Jersey from Oct. 11, 1967 to July 25, 1969. He worked in the banking business for 30 years and was an electrical/mechanical contracting business owner for 19 ½ years. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217.

Darrell enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and model cars, attending car shows, going to flea markets and garage sales, and gambling at casinos. Darrell enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dogs: Porscha, Paisley, Zoey, and Savannah.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry Sharp officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the Sidney Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital; Save the Children (U.S. Program: Brooklyn 11215566), Parkinson's Research, or Sidney American Legion Post 217.

