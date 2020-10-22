PIQUA — Darrell L. Seas, age 66, of Piqua, OH went home to be with his Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:57 P.M. at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Darrell's life will be held Monday October 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, Piqua. Friends may call Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2-4 P.M at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. In honor of Darrell, please dress casually or wear your favorite Cleveland Browns or NASCAR clothing.