1/
Darrell L. Seas
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
PIQUA — Darrell L. Seas, age 66, of Piqua, OH went home to be with his Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:57 P.M. at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Darrell's life will be held Monday October 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Greene Street United Methodist Church, Piqua. Friends may call Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2-4 P.M at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. In honor of Darrell, please dress casually or wear your favorite Cleveland Browns or NASCAR clothing.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greene Street United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
